Watch the Mortal Kombat 11 reveal stream here

Announced at The Game Awards late last year, Mortal Kombat 11 will finally be detailed by developer NetherRealm Studios via a livestream reveal later today, and you can watch it for yourself on Twitch, YouTube, or Mixer.

The preshow begins at 10:30 am PT (1:30 pm ET), but the real deal kicks off at 11 am PT (2 pm ET).

As you might recall, the the PC version of Mortal Kombat X was a pretty awful port—so bad, that NetherRealm quietly announced that Mortal Kombat XL, an expanded version of the game, and DLC Kombat Pack 2 wouldn't be arriving on PC.

Gotcha! XL and the character DLC eventually did come to PC, but it took about half a year. The port is in decent shape now too. Recent reviews for the PC version rarely mention technical issues, but I'm sure it's left a lot of people uneasy about what kind of treatment the PC version of MK11 will receive right out of the gate. None of us want to play the ideal version of a PC game months or years later. I'll be attending the Los Angeles event in person, so I'll be sure to find out how it's shaping up.