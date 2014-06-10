Popular

Mortal Kombat 10 E3 footage komes komplete with fatality montage

The Sony E3 press conference, like every Sony E3 press conference, was a long-winded event that nevertheless managed to sprinkle some games throughout its meandering presentation. Highlights included No Man's Sky , Arkham Knight , and, of course, that GTAV reveal . But lest you worry that their might have been a distinct lack of ultra-violence on stage, the show also featured the first game footage from the upcoming Mortal Kombat X.

Announced last week , Mortal Kombat X is due out on PC (and consoles) next year.

