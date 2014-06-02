Mortal Kombat 10 announced, trailer shows magic pummeling

It's been a frantic day here in the PC Gamer office, what with announcements are spilling all over the floor. I've only just finished mopping up Homefront: The Resistance, and now there's a new Mortal Kombat oozing all over the carpet. If only there were some conference—or "expo"—designed specifically for containing such announcements. It could be a big trade event, and take place next week, and be called E3 or something. Alas, no, it wasn't to be, and so we're constantly battling the possibility that at any moment another game might be revealed.

Punching! Kicking! Decapitation! What is hopefully an indication of the final fidelity of graphics! A lack of pertinent information as to how the series aims to move on in the time since the last release! Incongruous rapping!

Scanning the press release, I'm seeing words like "new characters," "new game modes," and "new graphics engine". More than that, though, I'm seeing the phrase "fully-connected experience". It seems that MK10 will have some form of persistent online element. Warner Bros. are also teasing multiple variations of characters, each with different strategies and fighting styles.

Mortal Kombat X is due out next year for PC, current and last-gen consoles.