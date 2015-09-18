More Rocket League DLC is coming in October

Hot on the heels of the big Rocket League 1.05 patch that came out last week, developer Psyonix has announced plans for a second DLC drop, Revenge of the Battle-Cars, in October. The expansion will feature a pair of new cars, Scarab and Zippy, taken from Rocket League's predecessor, Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars, which was released for the PlayStation 3 back in the mists of 2008.

Revenge of the Battle-Cars will also include 12 new decals—six for each car—and a bunch of new paint types, wheels, rocket boosts, toppers, and antennas (antennae?). Five new Steam achievements will be added by the DLC as well. At the same time, Psyonix will also release a free update for all players that will bring in two new variations of existing stadiums, those being Urban Station (Night) and Utopia Coliseum (Dusk).

"These variants are the last 'regulation-style' maps you'll see for while, by the way, as our next few arenas after that will focus on more 'unusual' layouts and settings (more on those later this year)," the studio wrote. "Additional FREE goodies, like new music, Community and Country flags, and our customary updates and optimizations will ship alongside the DLC."

There's currently no release date more specific than October, but Revenge of the Battle-Cars will set you back $4. Full details are on Steam.