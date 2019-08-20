Monster Hunter World: Iceborne trailer hints at a powerful new monster

A new Monster Hunter World: Iceborne trailer provides a glimpse at the storyline that's coming with the expansion, set in the frosty region of the Hoarfrost Reach. According to the trailer, you'll be on the trail of something called the "old Everwyrm," a creature with the power to destroy entire ecosystems.

It's not clear what the Everwyrm is, but it probably is something even bigger and badder than Velkhana, the icy elder dragon that has graced a lot of the promotional material for Iceborne. The new trailer provides an eyeful of Velkhana, including some direct combat—she has some nasty looking attacks that include an ice wall and a vicious tail stab move that I can see coming together into tricky combos.

The trailer also includes some combat footage of Brachydios, a brute wyvern that's been featured in previous Monster Hunter titles. There's also shots of the razor-tusked Barioth and the Glavenus, which as a knife for a tail.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne launches September 10 for consoles, and as before, we'll have to wait a while before the PC version shows up—it's planned for January 2020.