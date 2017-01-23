Mode 7 will talk Frozen Synapse 2 and Tokyo 42 at the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender will be a fine couple of days of fun and, most shockingly of all, learning. We’re making sure the latter element keeps a foot firmly in the former, though, by inviting speakers like Paul Kilduff-Taylor to give a chat at the event.

Attendees at this year’s Weekender, held at the Olympia in London from February 18-19, will be able to listen to Mr Kilduff-Taylor musings as co-founder of Mode 7 Games, the British indie studio and creators of Frozen Synapse and publishers of the lovely looking Tokyo 42.

We’re looking forward to what Tokyo 42 can bring to the PC. Its blend of strategy and action—touted as a mix between Syndicate and XCOM—takes place in a gorgeous, minimalist world of isometric combat and stealth.

Frozen Synapse, meanwhile, was one of our favourite games of 2011, and the sequel is shaping up nicely.

This talk and many more will be held at the PC Gamer Weekender, along with PC and board games to play and purchase. The Weekender is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news.