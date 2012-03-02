YouTube user Generikb has put together this spectacular Minecraft Rube Goldberg machine to show off many of the great features added by Minecraft update 1.2 . It's one of the few videos in which dropping a cat to the ground from cloud level is spectacular and cute instead of pointlessly cruel. That is the power of Minecraft. For a closer look at those jungle biomes, check out yesterday's official Minecraft 1.2 trailer.
Minecraft video shows off 1.2 features using Rube Goldberg machine
