Minecraft video shows off 1.2 features using Rube Goldberg machine

YouTube user Generikb has put together this spectacular Minecraft Rube Goldberg machine to show off many of the great features added by Minecraft update 1.2 . It's one of the few videos in which dropping a cat to the ground from cloud level is spectacular and cute instead of pointlessly cruel. That is the power of Minecraft. For a closer look at those jungle biomes, check out yesterday's official Minecraft 1.2 trailer.

