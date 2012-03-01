Minecraft 1.2 is out, build twice as high, tame ocelots, explore jungles and craft Iron Golems

The very first thing I did in Minecraft, once I'd had a quick look around, was to build a tower as tall a possible so I could survey my surroundings and then jump off. I suspect I'm not alone. Patch 1.2 will let us build structures twice as tall before hitting the invisible ceiling of the world, which is good news for Minecraft mega builders.

For adventurers, the latest patch has plenty to get stuck into. The new jungle biome is home to wild ocelots who can be tamed and turned into cats, and tamed wolves can no have puppies, making Minecraft about 12% more adorable. If you want more NPC pets, Iron Golems can be crafted to protect villagers. They're pretty fierce when angered, but have a softer side. According to the Minecraft wiki , "Iron Golems are able to hold roses and give them to Villagers, symbolizing the friendly relationship between the Villagers and Iron Golems." Bless their cold, metal hearts.

The patch has improved enemy AI and has added some brand new blocks as well. Read on for the latest list of changes from the Mojang site .