Minecraft trading and currency systems teased

Minecraft frontman Jens Bergensten has tweeted a teaser of what he's currently working on: trading with villagers, complete with currency. If the feature makes it into the game, it looks like you'll be able to trade coins for armour and equipment. It'll also give villagers something to do other than hang around and mate with each other, the slackers.

... and this is why I'm playing with Testificates: i.imgur.com/Z113y.png (work in progress, as usual) May 21, 2012

Bergensen is the man running the Minecraft show now that Notch is busy working on his spaceships-and-computing sim 0x10c . Are you excited about the idea of running a little economy in your Minecraft world?