0x10c screenshots show early build, shadows, shapes that aren't cubes and TF2 soldier

Team Mojang have hosted some super-early screenshots of Notch's new space game, 0x10c, which we still don't know how to pronounce. Redditor TL10 found the images on the official site. They're taken at a very early stage of development so they're not representative of how the game will end up looking, but there are some interesting details. Firstly, look, it's the Red soldier from TF2! It looks as though the team are using a low-poly version of him as a placeholder.

Secondly, a sphere! Two spheres, in fact. Evidently 0x10c won't be block based like Minecraft, and will have a much more fancy lighting engine, with shadows, and more colourful illumination. The blue screen in the corner of a few of the shots will be the interface for the DCPU-16 on-board 16 bit ship computer, which we'll be able to use to pilot the ship.

Features planned for the full game include seamless space-to-planet transitions, mining and an open universe. Find out more on the 0x10c site . Now to stare at these images and come up with a way to say the name of Notch's space game aloud. I'm settling on "Oxlock" for now.