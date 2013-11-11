Minecraft: The Story of Mojang now available to watch on YouTube

Minecraft is tied inexorably to YouTube, both through those who have used the site to share their own in-game creations, and through the communities that have risen up around dedicated video makers. Really then, it makes sense that 2 Player Production's documentary, Minecraft: The Story of Mojang , has found a home on the site, and is available to stream for free. Head over to YouTube to see it nestled lovingly amid related videos for various Let's Plays, possibly featuring two zany friends shrieking at each other over a Creeper attack.

In fact, because its available on YouTube, I can just embed it onto this page. And so, I hereby present Minecraft: The Story of Mojang, now available in a small 610 x 343 box on PCGamer.com:

Thanks, Gamasutra .