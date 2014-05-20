Minecraft Realms now available worldwide

Mojang's Minecraft Realms subscription service for simple server hosting and parental controls has launched worldwide after beta testing this month, giving everyone the chance to sign up and use the feature.

Mojang's subscription service is designed for kids and parents wishing a safer playing environment, and simplifies configuring servers into a few clicks sans networking chores of figuring out IP addresses and ports. The toolset also gives admins control over who can access their worlds, so players can mine and craft peacefully without worrying about mischievous drop-ins stealing all the wool. You can sign up for the service using your Mojang account for a $13/€10 per month.

You can get Minecraft Realms directly from its website , but be sure to read up on its FAQ and features to make sure it's the kind of crafting of mines that you want to do.