Minecraft might feature achievements

Despite being the most fun you'll have with a sandbox all year, Minecraft is still a beta project, which means there's still plenty of features to come before the game is considered complete. Among future projects, it's been revealed that achievements may be on the cards.

Since entering beta, Minecraft's developer Notch saw a significant increase in sales, despite expecting a lull in sales due to the 25% price hike. "...it went up from four to five thousand sales a day to ten thousand sales a day. It kind of went against everything that I'd be told by other developers," explained Notch to Gamasutra . He continued to say "I've had the idea to make achievements kind of like the in-game questing. So you'd be able to see the first achievement in a tree of achievements, and you have to unlock the top ones first before you can unlock the ones further down."

Would achievements add to the Minecraft experience, or would this simply be an addition for the pure reason that achievements are the 'in thing' at the moment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

[via Big Download ]