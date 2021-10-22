Minecraft mangroves: how to find and plant these creepy new trees

Trying to find Minecraft's new Mangrove Trees? Mojang has really decided to branch out this time—bringing this new tree type that's just a bit different from all the tree types we've seen so far. In real life, mangrove trees dominate their environments with huge visible root systems that give them a slightly spooky look. They'll be just the same in Minecraft, growing large roots and taking over the waterways of their new swampy biome.

Let's get to the root of the issue then. These huge new trees are coming as part of the 1.19 Wild Update in 2022 alongside the two new creatures: the frog mob and the Allay. Here's everything you'll want to know about finding, planting, and crafting with the new mangrove trees when they arrive in Minecraft next year.

Where can you find Mangrove Trees?

You won't be surprised to hear that Minecraft's mangrove trees will be found in the new Mangrove Swamp biome. During the Minecraft Live 2021 reveal, Mojang showed off the new biome full of huge mangroves. It's very pretty and just a little unsettling too, honestly. In the new swamp biome, mangrove trees tower over you, growing out of land and water both, with roots so large and winding that you can actually walk and swim beneath them.

Real world mangrove swamps occur around the planet near tropical coasts in over one hundred countries. Mojang is definitely digging into that family tree, calling mangroves "super trees" for their role in mitigating climate change through carbon dioxide capturing and providing habitats to nearby wildlife. Since Minecraft is also creating a renewable source of clay in the Wild Update, it's possible the mangroves also have a more interesting environmental role in 1.19 than Mojang has let on so far.

How do you plant a Mangrove Tree?

Like some other parts of the Wild Update, the new Mangrove Trees are a bit different from all the tree types that Minecraft has so far. Instead of saplings, they're grown from a similar small item called a Propagule. Unlike other tree saplings, the mangrove's propagules can be planted either on land or in water, which is a first for Minecraft. You'll spot these towering tree types growing right out of shallow pools all throughout the swamp.

Once they grow into a full tree, you can see more of the little propagules hanging down from its leaf blocks. Mangroves will also have vines growing from their leaves like other swap trees. What makes them both lovely and just a little creepy to look at are their root blocks. A mangrove's trunk will be propped up on a spider leg-like collection of root structures. Some will even arch high enough that you'll be able to swim and boat beneath them. It certainly looks like exploring these new swamps at night may be just a little frightening.

Do Mangroves have their own wood type?

(Image credit: Mojang)

Yes, mangroves are also going to bring a new wood type to Minecraft! Building fiends rejoice—there's yet another color coming to our palette of wood choices. Mangrove Log blocks are dark, greyish brown in color. On the inside, they're reddish orange, though less so than Acacia wood. The same thing goes for turning them into Mangrove Planks, which are also slightly orange in hue.

As with other types of wood, Mangrove Planks can be used to create other decorative wood pieces in the same color. From the Minecraft Live 2021 announcement, you can see mangrove colored fences, half blocks, and more. Mojang confirmed during the reveal that yes, there will be a full set of mangrove wood items including doors and trapdoors "and so on."