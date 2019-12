Jungles are coming to Minecraft. Lead designer, Jeb has thrown up a teaser shot on Twitter with the words "green jungle is green." And green it is indeed, with some lovely tall canopies and vine-choked bark. "Jon (@jonkagstrom) wants to add jungle animals later, but they will not be included in today's snapshot," Jeb adds, filling us with hope for Minecraft monkeys.

You'll find the full quick below. As our Tom Francis said when he first saw the picture, "that'll burn soooo quick."