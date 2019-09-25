Minecraft biome vote: Swamp will get new boats and a frog if it wins

(Image credit: Mojang)

As you may have caught wind of by now, Mojang is taking a vote on which of Minecraft's biomes should be updated next. The vote will take place at MineCon Live on September 28, and the biomes involved include Badlands, Mountain and Swamp. We've already seen what the Badlands update entails. Now, here's a short video on what may come to Swamp:

Frogs! Mangroves! Game developers with ranidaphobia! These are just some of the features that could be added to the Swamp biome – but only if you vote for it to be the biome we update next during #MINECON Live on Sept 28th! Minecraft A photo posted by @minecraft on Sep 24, 2019 at 8:00am PDT

Should it win the vote, the Swamp biome will get boats with built-in chests, frogs, and a new mangrove tree. For reference, here's what the Badlands update looks like.

Of course, it's likely that all of these biomes will get updates in due time: this vote is just on which will come first. So if you're particularly passionate about any of these three biomes, despite none of them being Caves, make sure you vote on September 28.