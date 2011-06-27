Minecraft Adventure update delayed, will now be patch 1.8

Previously we brought you news on Minecraft update 1.7, also known as the adventure update, which promised to make Minecraft 'feel more like a game'.

The bad news is that the adventure update has been delayed, but the good news is that version 1.7 will come out on time. Confused? Explanations are inside.

According to The Word of Notch the adventure update "had been growing in scope" and will take "some time to finish" but instead of taking too long between updates he decided to split the update into two. Thus patch 1.8 will now be the adventure update and patch 1.7 will be a smaller update without the 'adventure' aspects.

Here's the information (and speculation) we have on the two updates:

Update 1.7:



Pistons



Bug fixes



Update 1.8:



The adventure update - will make Minecraft free "More like a game" with a focus on exploration and combat .



Underground Ravines are likely to be in this one.



Improved combat mechanics are being experimented with including a system where you automatically crit if you are in the air travelling downwards.



We know Notch is working on a sky dimension , will this appear in 1.8?



With Notch previously tweeted that he was enjoying Terraria and 'taking notes' it's possible the adventure update will take some inspiration from the recent indie hit .