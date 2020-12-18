Microsoft and Best Buy are now offering Cyberpunk 2077 refunds

The PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 is buggy, but not a total disaster. It's the console versions, specifically when played on an original Xbox One or PlayStation 4, where things have been really rough. As a result, Microsoft has followed Sony's lead on Cyberpunk 2077 refunds, announcing on Twitter today that full refunds will be offered to anyone who purchased the game through the Microsoft Store. US retailer Best Buy is also offering refunds on physical editions of the game, even if they're open, but in a much more limited timeframe.

"To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice," the Xbox Support account tweeted.

"While we know the developers at CD Projekt Red have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles."

Cyberpunk 2077 refunds from the Microsoft Store are subject to its standard refund policies, and the refund request page states that "submitting a request does not guarantee a refund." However, Xbox Support noted on Twitter that "to date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one."

While we know the developers at CD PROJEKT RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles.December 18, 2020

That's a notable contrast to Sony, which prior to last night's announcement, faced criticism from some owners over its apparent reluctance to issue refunds.

Unlike Sony, however, Microsoft has not taken the bigger step of removing the game from its storefront, and Cyberpunk 2077 remains available for purchase through the Microsoft Store. I've reached out to Microsoft and CD Projekt to ask about the possibility of the game being removed from the store, and will update if I receive a reply.

Best Buy said earlier today in its gaming support forum that it too will offer refunds on physical editions of the game, including both standard and collector's edition releases. It's a very unusual step—retailers generally have a hard "no refunds" policy on opened software—but while refunds on the Microsoft Store will be available "until further notice," Best Buy's offer is only good until December 21.

"Normally, Best Buy is unable to offer returns of opened game software per our Return & Exchange Promise here. However, after some deliberation, and seeing that the vendor will be allowing returns through 12/21/2020, Best Buy will also be allowing returns for select opened Cyberpunk 2077 SKU’s through December 21, 2020," a support rep explained. "Beyond that date, we will return to our normal Return & Exchange Promise for the game."

CD Projekt is also offering refunds on physical editions, regardless of where they were purchased, within the same time frame. "Our intention is for every owner of a physical copy, or a digital copy bought at retail, who has valid proof of purchase (and sends us an email at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com within the time window) to receive a refund," the studio said on Twitter. "We will do this out of our own pocket if necessary."

"If you are unable to obtain a refund for the game from the store where you bought it, please contact us via email until December 21. As this is a one-time initiative, we will provide everyone with next steps only after the refund request submission window closes."

Update on Retail Refunds https://t.co/7hAHo19jfa pic.twitter.com/nFMbhvokvlDecember 18, 2020

The release of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, eight years after it was announced, has not quite been the moment of triumph that many expected. Here's our breakdown of all the many ways that things have gone wrong for CD Projekt over the past week.