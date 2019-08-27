Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection is coming to Steam in January

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection is a collection of six games from two separate series and "a ton of bonus content" that's headed to PC (and other platforms, if that's your thing) early next year. Taking place 600 years after the Mega Man X games, the Mega Man Zero series—four games in all—"sets the stage for the revival of the legendary Reploid Zero as he joins human scientist Ciel and Resistance forces in their fight for a better future."

Hundreds of years after Mega Man Zero wraps up, along comes Mega Man ZX: Humans and Reploids are living in peace but now the Mavericks have arrived to mess things up. And once you've got that unpleasantness cleared up, it's time for Mega Man ZX Advent, featuring two new heroes looking to make their marks on the world.

Players who want the Mega Man experience without the Mega-hassle can take advantage of Casual Scenario Mode, which provides powers-up, extra lives, and eliminates insta-death spikes and pits (they'll inflict damage instead), and Save-Assist, which automatically saves your game mid-mission. Each feature can be turned on and off in each individual game.

Mega Man ZX and ZX Advent will also feature optional visual filters and screen layouts, and there's a new Z Chaser mode being added, although details on that won't be revealed for awhile yet.

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection will be out on January 21 on Steam.