Medieval multiplayer heist game Hood: Outlaw & Legends is coming in May

In August, Focus Home Interactive unveiled a new game of multiplayer medieval heists called Hood: Outlaw & Legends. As the title suggests, there's an element of the Robin Hood legend to it, but instead of just one band of merry men there are a whole bunch of them, and they're all looking to rob from the rich at the same time—and they don't mind getting their hands dirty in the process.

We got a brief glimpse of gameplay at the tail end of the announcement trailer, but our first real look came tonight at The Game Awards in a new trailer showcasing its PvPvE action. It's a bit like Assassin's Creed meets Hunt: Showdown, as two teams compete with each other and the forces of the State to find and steal stolen riches. Players can select from one of four distinct classes—Ranger, Hunter, Brawler, or Mystic—each enabling a different playstyle.

Focus Home also announced the launch date tonight. Hood: Outlaws & Legends will be out on May 10, 2021, with three days early access and the "Forest Lords" cosmetic pack offered with preorders. Find out more at focus-home.com.