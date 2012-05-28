Max Payne 3 system requirements updated, new PC screenshots released

Max Payne 3 is about ready to hit the PC after a couple of weeks warming up on consoles. We'll get to take charge of Max make him dive point blank into walls this Friday. But what kind of framerate will we get as we send him sprawling into lampposts? What kind of resolutions can we expect to see as we send him and soaring over sheer drops? Rockstar have updated the Max Payne 3 system requirements with a few system profiles outlining the lowest and highest tested specs, and their recommended set ups. Get them below with two new PC screenshots.
LOWEST TESTED SPECS
- Windows 7/Vista/XP PC (32 or 64 bit)
- Intel Dual Core 2.4 GHZ or AMD Dual Core 2.6 GHZ, or better
- 2GB System RAM
- NVIDIA® GeForce 8600 GT 512MB RAM or AMD Radeon™ HD 3400 512MB RAM
LOW RECOMMENDED SPECS
- Windows 7/Vista/XP PC (32 or 64 bit)
- Intel Dual Core 3GHz or AMD equivalent
- 3GB System RAM
- NVIDIA® GeForce 450 512MB RAM or AMD Radeon™ HD 4870 512MB RAM
HIGH RECOMMENDED SPECS
- Windows 7/Vista (32 or 64 bit)
- Intel i7 Quad Core 2.8Ghz or AMD equivalent
- 3GB System RAM
- NVIDIA® GeForce 480 1GB RAM or AMD Radeon™ HD 5870 1GB RAM
HIGHEST TESTED SPECS
- Windows 7/Vista (64 bit)
- Intel i7 3930K 6 Core x 3.06 GHZ or AMD FX8150 8 Core x 3.6 GHZ
- 16GB System RAM
- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 680 2GB RAM or AMD Radeon™ HD 7970 3GB RAM