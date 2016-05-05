Popular

Mass Effect trilogy, Trine, and more are coming to Origin Access

Eight more games will be added in May and June.

Origin Access, EA's subscription-based service that provides unlimited access to select games on Origin in exchange for £4/€4/$5 per month, is adding eight new games to its lineup, including the entire Mass Effect trilogy. 

Mass Effect on its own is pretty big news—that's a whole big pile of gaming right there, and one of the finest action-RPG epics ever made, ending and all—but the service will also be adding the wonderful fairy tale platformers Trine and Trine 2: Complete Story, Gaslamp's hit RPG Dungeons of Dredmor, the Second World War FPS Medial of Honor: Allied Assault, and PopCap's popular Pachinko-like Peggle. Origin Access subscribers will also be given early access to Mirror's Edge Catalyst through a “Play First Trial,” although that bit of news was actually announced back in February, when the closed beta signups began. 

It's a substantial addition to the lineup—the Vault, as EA calls it—especially given that the service currently only offers about 20 games in total. Is it enough to make it worth a fiver every month? That, only you can say. Hard rollout dates for the new additions to Origin Access haven't been announced, only that they'll added in May and June.
 
 

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
