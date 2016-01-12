EA Access arrives on PC as Origin Access

I was surprised that EA chose to launch its subscription service on Xbox before PC, so this news feels like confirmation of the inevitable: EA Access, now named Origin Access, is live in the UK, US, Canada and Germany. For £3.99/€3.99/$4.99 per month, you can play any of the 15 games in the line-up, with more from EA's catalogue to be added over time. So far, 'The Vault' includes:

Battlefields 3 through Hardline

The Dragon Age series

SimCity

The Sims 3

FIFA 15

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Need for Speed Rivals

The Dead Space series

This War of Mine

That's a varied cross-section of the portfolio, and even if you're only interested in a couple, there's still an economic argument to be made in Access' favour. You'll also get to play a time-limited demo of every EA game, though the idea of having to subscribe to such a service perplexes me, plus 10% off all Origin purchases. That might be useful, what with Origin being rather pricey.

All the details, and the sign-up, are on Origin.