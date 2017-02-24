Mass Effect: Andromeda system requirements revealed

Electronic Arts has revealed the Mass Effect: Andromeda system requirements, and the short version is that you're going to need some fairly hefty hardware if you want to take the trip to another galaxy in style. Hey, we're not playing Freecell here.

The minimum Mercury:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350

Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Video Card: Nvidia GTX 660 2GB, AMD Radeon 7850 2GB

Nvidia GTX 660 2GB, AMD Radeon 7850 2GB Hard Drive: At least 55 GB of free space

At least 55 GB of free space DirectX: DirectX 11

The awesome Apollo:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD FX-8350

Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD FX-8350 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB, AMD RX 480 4GB

NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB, AMD RX 480 4GB Hard Drive: At least 55 GB of free space

At least 55 GB of free space DirectX: DirectX 11

Nothing terribly surprising, then. These system requirements are almost identical to Battlefield 1's. We've got a healthy portion of hands-on preview coverage of Mass Effect: Andromeda that you can dig into right here. It comes out on March 21 in North America, and March 23 in Europe.