The Battlefield 1 system requirements are a bit on the steep side, but the good news is that Frostbite typically runs pretty smoothly as long as you meet the minimum specs, and scales well without losing too much quality. For a deep look into BF1's performance, check out our analysis and benchmarks, where you can see what kind of framerate to expect with your GPU and how to tweak the settings to get the best performance.
The minimum spec:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350
- Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB
- Graphics card (Nvidia): Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB
- DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50GB
The recommended spec:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later
- Processor (AMD): AMD FX 8350 Wraith
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB
- Graphics card (Nvidia): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
- DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Available Disk Space: 50GB
Battlefield 1 released in October of 2016, and a lot has changed since then. See all our latest coverage here.