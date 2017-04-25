Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite release date set for September

Capcom announced today that Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite will release on all platforms—including PC, news which surprised us last year—on September 19th in North America and Europe. Pre-purchases are now available on Steam, and there's a new story trailer above.

The story is real dumb stuff in the best way. All it really needs to do, after all, is throw a weird villain at the cast so we can watch a Norse god fight alongside a tiny blue robot, and that it does.

"For the first time in franchise history, the Marvel and Capcom universes collide in a visually stunning and immersive cinematic Story Mode, as heroes and villains battle together to save their merged worlds from a sinister new threat, Ultron Sigma," reads the press release. "A combination of the robotic foes known as Ultron from the Marvel Universe and Sigma from the Capcom Universe, this psychotic villain is obsessed with infecting all organic life with a cybernetic virus. History’s greatest gathering of warriors must now unite to fight back against Ultron Sigma and save their newly formed world."

Those warriors include Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Captain America, Ryu, Mega Man X, Morrigan, and as announced today, Ultron, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye, Rocket Raccoon, Chun-Li, Strider Hiryu, and Chris Redfield. More characters will be announced "in the coming months."

By way of the Deluxe Edition details, we also learned today that a 'Character Pass' will unlock "six all-new additional post-launch characters including Sigma, the main antagonist from the Mega Man X series." The only way to acquire the Character Pass currently is to buy the Deluxe Edition—which also comes with four special costumes if you pre-purchase—for $90/£65.

To make the Deluxe Edition pre-purchase look like a steal, two of the extra costumes are priced at $60 a piece, which is one of the more insulting pricing gimmicks I've seen lately. Worse, the $60 Standard Edition pre-purchase has the game and two bonus costumes all priced at $90 a piece—you save $210!

(You don't save anything.) Don't try to make sense of it, just know that if you pre-purchase the Standard Edition you get two extra costumes, and the Deluxe Edition gets you four costumes as well as post-release characters, which I hope become much cheaper sometime after launch.