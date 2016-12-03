Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite revealed, coming to PC next year

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite was revealed at the PlayStation Experience keynote today and later confirmed for PC by Marvel, making it the first new game in the series to not be console exclusive.

In addition to a trailer, there's a bunch of new information that gives us an idea what to expect from the mashup fighting game. Four characters have been revealed so far, including Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Street Fighter's Ryu, and Mega Man X. However, you won't see these characters join together in teams of three. Infinite has players facing off against each other in 2v2 team battles, which Capcom Unity says allows "for new gameplay dynamics never-before-seen in the franchise." As much as that sounds like a PR spin, it's interesting that the structure of the game is changing a little.

Infinite will feature what Capcom calls a "cinematic story." It's unclear if this will be similar to what NetherRealm does with the Mortal Kombat and Injustice games, but it is said to answer questions about the latest clash between Marvel and Capcom. Capcom Unity says players will be able to "step into the shoes of classic characters from both sides" and "attempt to defeat a new villain." Training, Mission, and Arcade modes have also been confirmed, as well as ranked and casual multiplayer, leaderboards, online lobbies, and spectator mode.

In addition to all that, the game will include an Infinity Stone system. Six different Infinity Stones allow players to customize characters with "unique abilities and powerful game-changing effects." This feature hasn't been delved into much further, but it kind of sounds like it could be similar to the Gem system from Street Fighter X Tekken. However, because that wasn't well received by the community, I suspect it to be something a bit different.

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite runs on Unreal Engine 4 and launches next year. The first gameplay footage will appear tomorrow, December 4, during the Capcom Cup 2016, which airs on ESPN2 at 5:30 PM PT. We'll post any video once it becomes available.

Also announced today was an updated re-release of Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3. It comes to PC in March 2017 for $25, and will include a new gallery mode and all previous DLC.