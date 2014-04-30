Mad Max trailer shows exploding cars, makes lofty claims

Look, I don't want to waste your time here: this is not the most revelatory game trailer you will ever see. Across the thirty seconds of Mad Max footage, we get cars, crashes, swirling cameras and big text saying things like "THIS IS MORE THAN A MACHINE," while doing little to back up that statement.

It does have a few things going for it. Firstly, it's a brief chance to catch a glimpse at Avalanche's next game—something I have high hopes for given their work with Just Cause 2. Secondly, if you play the video and then start tapping the number keys on your keyboard, the time-stamped sound effects make for a great industrial music soundboard.

Try it now! Here are some highlights to get you started:



Tap 2: A short-sharp metallic thud. Think Broken-era Nine Inch Nails.

Alternate 5 and 6: An energetic refrain with a high-pitched percussive smash. Definitely Pitchshifter-esque.

Tap 8: A full cacophonous assault of drones, scrapes and smacks. KMFDM would be proud.

Mad Max is due out next year, which is probably why we're only getting a thirty-second segment of some cars.