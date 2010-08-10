Machinarium devs offer "amnesty" for pirates

Amanita Design are offering Machinarium for 75% less than usual, in a sale that's aimed specifically (but not exclusively) at those who pirated the game.

Posting on their blog , the independent Czech developer were shocked to discover an estimated 90% piracy rate on their $20 robotic adventure game. From their blog:

"Everybody who downloaded our game illegally (for free) has now a chance to redeem himself and get the latest version of the game (Win+Mac+Linux) and it's fantastic Soundtrack only for $5 (instead of $20)."

You can buy Machinarium here .