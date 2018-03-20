Lumines Remastered is coming to PC in May

Earlier today Nintendo hosted a showcase for some flagship indies coming to Switch this year. Among those was Lumines Remastered, a new and improved version of the 2004 PSP title. That original ended up releasing for a whole swathe of other platforms – including PC – but the good news is that the Remastered version is coming to PC too.

It's hard to tell what will have been improved or changed in this remaster, if anything, though 4K support is definitely confirmed. It releases in May on Steam, though a specific date has yet to be announced. If you're keen to check out the series before that, the original is available on Steam right now.

If you're unfamiliar with Lumines, it's a music-oriented puzzle game that looks kinda like a variation of Tetris. It is a block-dropping game, and you will be combining blocks according to their colour, though you'll also need to pay attention to the music. Check out the trailer below: