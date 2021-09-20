Long-dead MMO Warhammer Online just added two scrapped cities

Warhammer Online has been dead for quite a while now. But thanks to the fan-run private server Return of Reckoning, the long-deceased MMO now features two cities that never made their way to the official game (thanks, Eurogamer).

Both intended as social hubs and staging grounds for the PVP-focussed MMO's world-spanning conflicts, Warhammer Online launched with only two cities—Altdorf for the Empire, and The Inevitable City for Chaos players. But there were more planned, with the game's beta featuring Karaz-A-Karak and Karak Eight Peaks for Dwarves and Greenskins respectively.

Those two fortresses might have never made it into the final game, but over the weekend enterprising fans managed to add both to Return of Reckoning. A video gives us a tour of both—Karaz-A-Karak essentially acting as a legally-distinct variation on Warcraft's Ironforge, while Eight Peaks buries the Dwarven citadel in Orky greebles. Both also feature entirely scratch-built "lower" levels that never appeared in their original implementations.

As a long-gone Warhammer Online player, I've dipped into RoR a few times over the years, and seeing the legally-murky MMO resurrect deprecated content is fascinating. The team hopes to continue by getting old dungeons up and running, and even bring back the game's spookiest post-launch addition, the Land of the Dead.

Last year, Jody dove deep into the fan-run world of Warhammer Online, watching as the game perfected its versions of city sieges, added ranked seasons, and mourned fallen community members.