EverQuest 2 to bring back the 'absolute heyday' of PvP with classic server

News
By published

Nagafen's back, baby.

EverQuest 2 art featuring two armored characters on an icy landscape.
(Image credit: Daybreak Game Company)

EverQuest and EverQuest 2 developer Darkpaw Games is about to release its Producer's Letter for 2025, which will detail all kinds of events, goodies, and updates for fans of both games—and there's one special treat for the PvP sickos that bears a much closer look.

In June, Darkpaw will release an EverQuest 2 PvP server called Dozekar. It'll use the classic ruleset, which will make it possible to experience the joy, pain, and elf-stabbing of old all over again.

When EverQuest 2 first released, the game was oriented around two main hubs—Freeport and Qeynos. Freeport was a wretched hive of scum and villainy, and Qeynos a gleaming bastion of order. The tension between the two factions was foundational to the game, each having their own personalities and attributes. PvP servers, especially Nagafen, were bustling places with skirmishing and battles happening everywhere.

Slowly, as player power increased, server populations dipped, and focus moved more to raiding, the PvP scene dwindled. Servers like Nagafen got merged with others, and eventually the core tension of the original EQ2 story got moved to the back burner in favor of other things.

This always kind of irked EQ2 creative director Kyle Vallee, himself a Nagafen alum from back in the day before he joined the team to make the game. I got to chat with him recently about the upcoming release.

"For us, the absolute heyday of player versus player for EverQuest 2 was this 2006 timeline, especially Deserts of Flame and Kingdom of Sky," said Vallee. He's always looking to add a little of the PvP spice back into his game, and this server proved the best opportunity in ages.

The EverQuest 2 team has been doing classic servers for a long time. Its "Time-Locked Expansions" have been running since 2015, but the ruleset still includes a lot of newer features that old school players kinda hate. They took a stab at remedying this with last year's "Origins" server, Anashti Sul, which was painstakingly reanimated like a necromancer pet from a slice of the game from 2006.

It's proven to be a big hit with their players, and Vallee used that momentum to pitch the PvP project. "When we saw Origins come together and work, immediately a lot of players were like 'hey, what's the idea for a PvP server,' so it's been bouncing around ever since."

Dozekar will release in June and unlock content every four months up until their Kingdom of Sky expansion, which is where a lot of players feel like the wheels fell off for PvP. So if you spent any of your time in the mid aughts hiding behind shrubs waiting to ambush high elf clerics or banding up with your all-rat guildmates to exact vengeance for a cheese theft, sharpen your Dragoon Dirks. Your time has come.

Russell Adderson

Russ has been playing PC games since the top of the line graphics were in ASCII and has been obsessed with them just about as long. After a coordinated influence campaign to bamboozle his parents into getting a high speed internet connection to play EverQuest, his fate was well and truly sealed. When he's not writing about videogames, he's teaching karate, cooking an overly complicated dish, or attempting to raise his daughter with a well rounded classical education (Civilization, Doom, and Baldur's Gate, of course). He's probably mapping in Path of Exile right now.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about mmo
A person with blue glowing eyes

Here's what happens to your base in Dune: Awakening if you take a long break from Arrakis
Key art for Honor of Kings: World, showing a series of heroes dashing along behind the player character.

I expected a Genshin clone before playing this upcoming MMO spinoff of a massive Chinese MOBA, but the depth of its hot-swappable combat styles proved me wrong
disney character with bunny and eggs

How to get V-EGG-etable seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley
See more latest
Most Popular
The Aspects faction
Endless Legend 2 continues the faction reveals with some cyborgs who use coral to make people chill
Some of the new cosmetics coming to Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition.
Those Elden Ring Switch 2 extras are coming to PC, and the game's now sold an incredible 28 million copies
RuneScape: Dragonwilds screenshot
Fear not, potato gamers, the RuneScape Dragonwilds system requirements are pretty light and hallelujah for a new UE5 game that doesn't require ray tracing
An image of a Gigabyte OLED gaming monitor against a teal background with a white border
Enter the glorious world of true HDR gaming with this massive 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor, now $710
Shigeru Miyamoto holds up a Game Boy.
Nintendo's fearsome CEO once called Shigeru Miyamoto in to ask if Tetris was any good, who said 'your secretaries and accountants are all playing at lunchtime and after work, and that's never happened before'
The BAFTAs declares Shenmue and a game that came out 2 months ago more influential than Tetris and expects us to all just go along with that
US President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled &quot;Make America Wealthy Again&quot; at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.
Semiconductors are exempt from Trump's massive 32% tariff on Taiwan though PC gamers will still feel the heat
A freaky bird demon in Monster Train 2.
It's better than Slay The Spire, it was our best card game of 2020, and now the sequel has a proper release date
The Ironeye class looks down from a vantage point on Limgrave.
Elden Ring Nightreign gets a new trailer showing that, finally, you get to be the nightmare archer of Anor Londo
jen-hsun-shiny-jacket
Companies are selling cheap faux leather 'Jensen Huang' jackets and some of the listings are hilarious