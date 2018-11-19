Logitech's G502 gaming mouse is just $35 today (Update: Sold out}

Update: It's sold out at Amazon, but you can still get it for the same price at Newegg.

Original story: Logitech makes some of the best mice around, especially for gaming. The G502 is one of our top choices for a gaming mouse, and right now you can get it for $34.99 on Amazon. That's a $50 drop from the original MSRP, and $15 lower than the usual price.

The G502 has a PMW3366 optical sensor, with an adjustable DPI (200-12,000) and RGB lighting. A few weights are included, so you can make the mouse as heavy (or light) as you'd like. The Logitech Gaming software can change the mouse's lighting, set button macros, and more.

