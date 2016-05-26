Live-action Deus Ex trailer charts the mechanical apartheid

Through the magic of moving pictures, Eidos Montreal is filling us in on the events separating Deus Ex: Human Revolution from Mankind Divided—events so grim that augmented lingerie models give way to mechanical apartheid in one three-minute video. Yikes.

As you'll remember from Human Revolution (and if you haven't played it, erm—spoilers!), augmented humans were induced into mass psychosis by one barmy individual. Millions died, and the 'natural' survivors are keen to keep augs as far from society as possible.

As the trailer reveals, things get bleaker from there. You'll be able to see just how bleak (and how much of it is your fault) come August 23.