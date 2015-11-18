Deus Ex: Mankind Divided delayed to August 2016

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided has been pushed back to August 23 next year, meaning it will release exactly five years after the launch of Human Revolution. It was formerly due out next February.

The statement was made by Eidos Mondreal studio head David Anfossi on the Deus Ex site, who writes that "expectations are extremely high, and we not only want to meet those expectations, but exceed them."

"We're confident and proud of the game so far. However, as we are now playing through the game in full we can see that it will require more time in post-production for tuning, iterations, and refinement to meet our high standards."

The section we played recently was very promising, and the footage shown so far has been similarly encouraging. Better late and great, though. Time to close the slats and brood, Jensen style for the coming months.