Little Inferno release date confirmed - the new game from World of Goo dev

Tomorrow Corporation has confirmed that its new game, Little Inferno, will get a November release for PC, coinciding with the arrival of Nintendo's latest toy computer, for which it is a launch title. That means November the 18th if the current plans hold. It should be available for download from the Tomorrow Corporation site, Steam and possibly a few other stores, depending on negotiations. But what will the game actually involve?

Little Inferno's action remains something of a mystery, though it sounds like it might be some sort of physics stacker. It'll involve a fireplace - we have deduced that much - and the ability to feed the flames with a ready supply of flammable objects, including “logs, screaming robots, credit cards, batteries, exploding fish, unstable nuclear devices, and tiny galaxies.” This must be a new definition of the world 'tiny' I'd not previously encountered - although I suppose everything's relative. There's a new gameplay trailer in the works, and more updates to come, but for now, here's the last, rather enigmatic, trailer to stoke your interest.

Any guesses how it will work?