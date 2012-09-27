Popular

Little Inferno release date confirmed - the new game from World of Goo dev

By

Tomorrow Corporation has confirmed that its new game, Little Inferno, will get a November release for PC, coinciding with the arrival of Nintendo's latest toy computer, for which it is a launch title. That means November the 18th if the current plans hold. It should be available for download from the Tomorrow Corporation site, Steam and possibly a few other stores, depending on negotiations. But what will the game actually involve?

Little Inferno's action remains something of a mystery, though it sounds like it might be some sort of physics stacker. It'll involve a fireplace - we have deduced that much - and the ability to feed the flames with a ready supply of flammable objects, including “logs, screaming robots, credit cards, batteries, exploding fish, unstable nuclear devices, and tiny galaxies.” This must be a new definition of the world 'tiny' I'd not previously encountered - although I suppose everything's relative. There's a new gameplay trailer in the works, and more updates to come, but for now, here's the last, rather enigmatic, trailer to stoke your interest.

Any guesses how it will work?

See comments