Liberated is a super stylish tech-noir action game set inside an interactive comic book

By

Check out the new trailer.

Liberated was released for the Nintendo Switch in June to great acclaim, and now it's coming to PC. A new trailer shown at Guerrilla Collective highlights the stylish black-and-white art, panel-jumping narrative, and slick combat, which comes complete with comic book-style BANGS and POWS.

Back in March, Rachel interviewed developer Atomic Wolf's communication manager, Konrad Wałkuski, who talked about the thinking behind the game's unique graphic novel-inspired design.

(Image credit: Atomic Wolf)

"We wanted to create a simulation of reading a comic in the digital space," Wałkuski says. "And in terms of that, there is a lot of detail that actually comes into play. One is how your eyes would normally move across the comic book pages, like how you see it as a whole first, and then use zoom in on each panel, taking your time with each individual image and then creating context from the surrounding panels."

"There isn't a loading screen, there is no nothing forcing you to move forward, the reader sets the pace and we wanted to recreate that."

Liberated features a cyberpunk near-future setting, a dramatic story told from multiple perspectives, and side-scrolling action that incorporates gunfights, stealth, puzzles, and platforming. And this all takes place within the panels of a moving, living comic book.

It's coming to PC in July, and will be available on GOG, Steam, Humble, and NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

Andy Kelly
If it’s set in space, Andy will probably write about it. He loves sci-fi, adventure games, taking screenshots, Twin Peaks, weird sims, Alien: Isolation, and anything with a good story. He lives in Yorkshire and spends far too much time on Twitter.
