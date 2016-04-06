Lian Li promises better cable management with PC-J60 case

Before kids spent all their time glued to a tablet or smartphone, they had actual toys. We're talking Legos, Lincoln Logs, He-Man figures, Micro Machines, and a wide assortment of cool stuff strewn about the bedroom. When the order came from mom to clean up your room, the quickest way to do that was by shoving everything under the bed or behind a closet door. Some of those same kids grew up to be computer case designers, hence cases like Lian Li's new PC-J60.

The PC-J60 is the first in a new series of cases that "conceals clutter easily." In this case, the under-the-bed option is a large aluminum cover that conceals the PSU and two drive racks along the bottom panel. Both are shrouded from view, as are the cables that snake to and from them. Out of sight, out of mind.

You'll also find rubber-lined cable cutouts, along with a section behind the motherboard tray—the case equivalent of a closet—to route cables so they stay out of view and, just as importantly, where they won't impede air flow over the main section.

The back of the motherboard tray also contains drive mounts, one each for a 3.5-inch HDD and a 2.5-inch SSD. Each of the two drive cages that sit in front of the PSU bay fit an additional two 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drive, so you can install up to six storage devices. However, if all you're using is a single SSD or HDD (or one each), you can remove one or both drive cages and have more room for your PSU cables.

By default, cooling chores are handled by a pair of 120mm intake fans and a 140mm fan that blows down into the bottom chamber directly over the drive cages. There are mounts to install additional fans throughout, along with support for liquid cooling radiators up to 360mm.

The PC-J60 is able to swallow long graphics cards up to 410mm (~16.14 inches). It also supports PSUs up to 210mm (~8.26 inches) and CPU coolers up to 160mm (~6.29 inches) tall.

Lian Li says windowless ($189) and windowed ($210) versions of the PC-J60 will be available on Newegg starting April 11.