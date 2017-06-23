LG unveils a 34-inch ultrawide IPS 144Hz monitor with G-Sync for $1,000

If it's a big and curvaceous monitor you're after, LG will add to the list of candidates with its 34UC89G-B, a 34-inch curved display featuring an IPS panel with a 2560x1080 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio).

LG seems to be trying to cover all of its bases here. While this is an 8-bit panel, LG claims over 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space, which would make it suitable for professional photo editing chores.

It is also a fast monitor. The 34UC89G-B has a 144Hz native refresh rate that you can overclock to 166Hz. And as far as rated specs go, it also a 5ms response time (respectable for an IPS panel) and G-Sync support.

"Games played on the LG 34UC89G are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz. Combine the clarity and smooth action with the curved screen, and gamers will fall in love with an optimized and immersive gaming experience," LG says.

The one bullet point that is noticeably missing is high dynamic range (HDR) support. A recent examination of two monitors side-by-side, one with HDR and one without, suggests that this isn't all that big of a deal yet. Still, it is worth mentioning, especially at the asking price.

By the specs, the 34UC89G-B offers decent (not spectacular) brightness at 300 nits. It also serves up 178-degree viewing angles (both horizontal and vertical) and has a 1,000:1 typical contrast ratio.

There are two downstream USB 3.0 ports on this monitor. As for input options, the 34UC89G-B offers HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 connectors.

LG lists this monitor at $1,000 (MSRP) with Amazon showing availability in one to two months.