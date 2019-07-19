Leaked Marvel's Avengers video shows Thor gameplay

Attendees at San Diego Comic-Con got a first look at some exclusive Marvel's Avengers gameplay, and while the footage will eventually make its way out to the public via official channels, we've gotten a peek at it thanks to someone at the event who recorded a bit of footage with a mobile phone.

The clip shows Thor in action, swinging his mythical hammer Mjolnir into the skulls of several hapless enemies on what looks like a busy section of turnpike. Pleasingly, this is accompanied by satisfying donk sounds and followed swiftly by the bad guys sailing through the air. Thor pulls off a couple combos during the clip, including one or two Devil May Cry-style aerial juggles.

San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge can briefly be seen in the background at one point.

The video doesn't capture the entirety of the SDCC gameplay reveal. Uploader Mostly Variety says in a YouTube comment that they were told to stop recording by organizers, and didn't want to get booted from the venue.

In any case, it looks like a pretty good time. Hitting home runs with bad guys as Thor looks immensely satisfying, and the combo animations are nice and fluid.

Marvel's Avengers is scheduled to launch May 15, 2020.

Thanks, PCGamesN.