Latest AMD GPU driver is optimized for Warhammer II and Forza Motorsport 7

For the second time in less than a week, AMD has another Crimson ReLive driver package available. The new 17.9.3 driver release is optimized for a couple of games that are coming soon—Total War: Warhammer II due out tomorrow, and Forza Motorsport 7.

The release notes indicate that multi-GPU support for Warhammer II is included in the new drivers, along with a Radeon Chill profile. There is no mention of multi-GPU support specific to Forza Motorsport 7.

AMD earlier this week introduced multi-GPU support to Vega graphic card with its 17.9.2 release. Interestingly, none of the release notes from this week mention Crossfire, suggesting that AMD might be dropping the nomenclature. That would not be surprising, as both AMD and Nvidia have moved away from prioritizing multiple GPU support.

The new 17.9.3 driver package also fixes a few issues. They include:

The drop-down option to enable Enhanced Sync may be missing in Radeon Settings on Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics Products.

ReLive may cause higher idle clocks on the secondary Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics Product in a multi-GPU configuration on certain AMD Ryzen based systems.

Negative scaling in F1™ 2017 may be observed on Radeon RX 580 Series Graphics products in multi-GPU system configurations.

You can grab the latest driver release here.