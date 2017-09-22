AMD’s new Vega drivers give multi-GPU support

Good luck finding a single Radeon RX Vega graphics card in stock at a fair price, let alone two. But if you do happen to snag a couple of Vega cards, you now can configured them in Crossfire with AMD's latest Crimson ReLive driver release.

AMD's Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.2 release introduces 2-way multi-GPU support for Radeon RX Vega cards, along with a multi-GPU profile for Project Cars 2, which released today.

The new driver package also fixes a couple of issues. They include:

Hearts of Iron IV may experience a system hang when the campaign scenario is launched.

Radeon Software may display an erroneous "1603 Error" after installing Radeon Software. This error will not affect your Radeon Software installation.

Multi-GPU support has become much less of a priority for both AMD and Nvidia. Traditionally adding a second graphics card to the mix has not resulted in double the performance, and in some cases running a Crossfire or SLI configuration can be problematic. It's typically better to buy the fastest graphics card you can afford, rather than a cheaper GPU with plans to add another down the line.

In this case, AMD is limiting Crossfire support on Vega to two cards. Or perhaps we should say multi-GPU support instead of Crossfire at this point—AMD noticeably avoids using the "Crossfire" terminology in its release notes, underscoring the lack of interest in attacking framerates with multiple GPUs.

You can download the Crimson ReLive 17.9.2 release here.