Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 speaker system on sale for $110

Here's a last minute gift idea for yourself or someone else—just be warned that the thumping bass might annoy the neighbors if you live an apartment complex. It's the Klipsch Promedia 2.1 THX certified multimedia speaker set, and it's available for just $110.

BuyDig has the speaker set listed for $160, but if you use coupon code JINGLEBELLS it will boot $50 off the price. Standard shipping is free too, which will see the speakers delivered in 2-5 business days. That means they won't arrive in time to wrap and place under the Christmas tree, but you could always print a picture and wrap that instead.

The Klipsch Promedia 2.1 is one of the more popular speaker sets out there. It's not quite audiophile quality, but the sound is very good for the price and the bass thumps hard enough to travel through walls. It's also worth noting that these are new speakers (read: not refurbished) and come with a one-year warranty.

Here are the specs:

Amplifier Power Peak Power: 200 Watts total system

200 Watts total system Amplifier Power Satellites: 35 watts/channel @ 5% THD, 1KHz, two channels driven

35 watts/channel @ 5% THD, 1KHz, two channels driven Amplifier Power Subwoofer: 130 watts peak (50 watts @ 5% THD, 50 Hz continuous)

130 watts peak (50 watts @ 5% THD, 50 Hz continuous) Built From: 2000

2000 Frequency Response: 31Hz - 20kHz

31Hz - 20kHz Crossover Frequency: HF: 5kHz

HF: 5kHz Enclosure Material: Satellites: ABS, Subwoofer: MDF

Satellites: ABS, Subwoofer: MDF Enclosure Type: Satellites: sealed, Subwoofer: bass reflex

Satellites: sealed, Subwoofer: bass reflex High Frequency Horn: 90 degrees x 40 degrees MicroTractrix Horn

90 degrees x 40 degrees MicroTractrix Horn Inputs: MP3 two-channel soundcard miniplug

MP3 two-channel soundcard miniplug Maximum Accoustic Output: 106dB SPL

106dB SPL Outputs: Headphone

Headphone Satellite Dimensions: 8.5" (21.59cm) x 4.2" (10.67cm) x 5.67" (14.4cm)

8.5" (21.59cm) x 4.2" (10.67cm) x 5.67" (14.4cm) Subwoofer Dimensions: 9.5" (24.13cm) x 9.8" (24.9cm) x 10.2" (25.9cm)

9.5" (24.13cm) x 9.8" (24.9cm) x 10.2" (25.9cm) Finish: Black

Black Subwoofer: One side-firing 6.5" (16.51cm) long-throw fiber composite cone

One side-firing 6.5" (16.51cm) long-throw fiber composite cone Tweeter: 0.75" Poly compression driver

0.75" Poly compression driver Voltage: 110/120 vAC

110/120 vAC Satellite Weight : 2.1 lbs. (0.95kg)

2.1 lbs. (0.95kg) Subwoofer Weight: 11 lbs. (5kg)

Go here to take advantage of this deal.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.