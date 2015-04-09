Killing Floor 2 beta key giveaway

It's over! Our system has emailed out all of our Killing Floor 2 keys. If you entered, check your email inbox (and spam folder) for a key. Thanks to the 143,000 people who entered. Worth noting: we don't retain entrants' email addresses. See the Godankey FAQ for more details on their policies—your entry email is automatically deleted once the giveaway is complete. Good luck in the beta!

Before Killing Floor 2 releases on Steam Early Access later this month, Tripwire's opening up their existing beta to more players. Hopefully that'll help make the Early Access launch as smooth as possible. If you're interested in getting into the Killing Floor 2 beta (Early Early Access, you might say) before it closes on April 16, we've got 7,500 keys up for grabs.

How the giveaway worksEnter your email into the field belowOur system automatically, randomly selects 7,500 'winners'Keys will be distributed via email beginning at 10 AM Pacific on Friday, April 10Redeem the key on Steam (instructions below)The KF2 beta ends on April 16

Steam Code Redemption Instructions: - If you haven’t already done so, download and install the Steam client by visiting http://store.steampowered.com/ and create an account



Launch Steam and log in



Under the ‘Games’ menu, click on ‘Activate a Product on Steam…’



Follow the directions and enter the Steam code above



Note 1: Currently, the game will not run with Windows 10, so if you've moved to 10, you'll have to wait while we hunt that problem down. Apologies for the inconvenience.

Note 2: You may need to restart Steam after you have downloaded the game.