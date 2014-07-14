Kerbal Space Program trailer shows First Contract features

Maybe you've read about First Contract, Kerbal Space Program's next update. Now you can see it in action, as SQUAD take you through the contracts, funds and reputation systems that it adds. Despite sounding like a largely administrative update, First Contract should give a big boost to the game's campaign. The contracts are randomly generated, and promise to be tailored to your style of play, hopefully making for an enjoyable series of escalating assignments.

For more on First Contract, check out the KSP development blog .