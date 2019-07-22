Journey developer's newest game will be coming to PC

Thatgamecompany, developers of the beautiful and emotional sand surfing game Journey, released its latest game, Sky: Children of the Light last week for iOS. Unlike Journey, which was a PlayStation exclusive for years before we knew it would ever make it to PC, Sky is already confirmed to be coming our way. Eventually.

Journey, which was originally released on the PS3 back in 2014, only just made it to PC on June 6th of this year. We can only hope that given Sky is reportedly in development for other platforms already, we won't get our hands on it for the first time in 2026. Sky reportedly went through a lengthy closed beta and soft launch period before its official release date on the App Store, and pre-registration for Android devices has begun already.

According to Thatgamecompany's launch day blog post, "We will have more news on tvOS, macOS, PC and Console release soon." Hopefully PC players will get the nod to begin registering for our own platform beta shortly.

(Image credit: thatgamecompany)

I already dipped my toes into the world of Sky this weekend on my phone, unable to keep myself entirely away. For anyone who played Journey, it will feel immediately familiar in style. We play as nearly featureless, silent characters who can fly and communicate with musical tones, all characteristics shared with Journey. It also seems to revolve heavily around sound and music as the game warns you on initial launch that your sound should be on to get the full intended experience.

The familiarly minimalist approach to multiplayer, where players communicate via musical notes, gestures, and enthusiastic jumping, is thrown into a more communal space in Sky. Unlike Journey, which only matched two players at a time, Sky puts you into a hub with several other players and even allows a spot where you can type a message for others to read. That much is a departure from Journey, which kept a short leash on the ways that players could communicate. I can only hope that text chat, even a limited one, won't steal some of the magic from Sky's design.

For now, we'll have to wait for more information on exactly when PC players can get their hands on Sky: Children of the Light. My horribly nearsighted eyes hope it's soon, because playing such a pretty game on such a small screen might just end me.