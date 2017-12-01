Join the PC Gamer Club and get a copy of Velocibox

Every month, PC Gamer Club Legendary members get a code sent to their inbox. How do you become a Legendary member? We'll get to that further down the page, but first let's talk about Velocibox—this month's game which starts going out to new and existing Legendary members today.

Velocibox is an endless runner with a twist. Like, a literal twist, as you're required to flip and turn its ever-moving levels so as to overcome obstacles and collect power-ups. Throw some neat bullet-time-style mechanics and some break-neck speed rushes into that mix, and it looks a little something like this:

So, how do you become a Legendary member of the PC Gamer Club? It's simple, just head in this direction, select the appropriate heading, follow the instructions, and you're good to go. Here's everything you get as part of joining the PC Gamer Club.

If you're on the fence, you might like to peruse this handy PC Gamer Club FAQ.