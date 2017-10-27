Injustice 2 welcomes Hellboy into its star-studded superhero fold

This week, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. announced Injustice 2 for PC. Due at some point "this Autumn/Fall", the brawler boasts an impressive roster of heroes and villains—the latest of which is The Beast of the Apocalypse himself aka Hellboy.

Hellboy will be available for console players as of November 14 (the game's console iteration launched back in May) as the final entrant of its Fighter Pack #2. The Hellboy DLC will be available to all players on November 21.

While as yet unconfirmed, I presume the game's Fighter Packs will be made available to PC players at launch, whenever that may be.

NetherRealm and Warner made the announcement via this tweet, complete with moving pictures:

Beginning November 14th, #Hellboy joins the roster of #injustice2 for players who have Early Access! pic.twitter.com/qckPwC6AOtOctober 27, 2017

Again, no hard release date for Injustice 2 on PC just yet, however we'll update as and when we know more.