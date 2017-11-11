Injustice 2 DLC will add The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

It's been a quick turnaround for superhero brawler Injustice 2: we found out that the previously console-only fighter was coming to PC last month, and following a short public beta its launch is only three days away. Ahead of that, developer NetherRealm Studios has revealed the fighters arriving in the game's third DLC pack, and they include The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Cowabunga!

It's not clear from the trailer above how Michaelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael and Donatello will work—will one take the lead while the others help out in combos? Will you be able to swap between them at will? Leo says "we fight as a team" in the video after Mikey says "dibs on the magic lady", which suggests that they might fight as one single entity.

Joining the Turtles in the DLC pack are The Atom and Enchantress, bringing the total number of DLC fighters up to nine in addition to the 28 characters in the base game. It's a fair old roster.

The new fighters won't be available immediately on launch of the PC version. An Early Access version of The Atom will be first to join the fray on December 12, with Enchantress and the Turtles following soon after. You'll be able to buy them separately, or if you want all the DLC characters in one sweep you can pick up the Ultimate Edition of the game.

Watch fans go absolutely wild during the reveal trailer in the video below.