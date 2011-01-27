IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover system specs released

The next game in 1C's series of World War 2 flight sims will be out in a couple of months, and will take the fight to the Battle of Britain. But will it need a beast of a machine to run? Read on for the full system specs.

The system specs were posted on the Ubisoft forums . The game's due out on March 25. For more information, visit the official IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover site.

Operating system: Windows® 7 / Vista SP2 / Windows XP SP3

Processor: Pentium® Dual-Core 2.0GHz or Athlon™ X2 3800+ (Intel Core i5 2.66GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 2.6GHz recommended)

RAM: DirectX® 9.0c compliant, 512Mb Video Card (1GB DirectX® 10 recommended) - See supported List*

Video card: DirectX® 9.0c compliant, 512Mb Video Card (1GB DirectX® 10 recommended) - See supported List*

Direct X: DirectX® 9.0c or DirectX® 10 (included on disc)

DVD-Rom drive: 8X

Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible

Hard disk: 10GB

Peripherals: Mouse, keyboard (joystick with throttle and rudder control recommended)

Multiplay: Broadband connection with 128 kbps upstream or faster

*Supported cards at time of release:

ATI® 4850/4870/5830/5850/5770/5870/6870/6950/6970

NVidia®: 8800/9800/250/260/275/285/460/465/470/480

[via Bluesnews ]